Is Alphabet a Stock to Avoid or a Once-in-a-Decade Buy on the Dip?

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares slipped in early trading following the company's latest earnings report, and this is after a decline of about 20% from a peak back in May. So you may be wondering if you should approach this tech giant right now.

The positive point is this player is part of the biggest growth story driving the market today: artificial intelligence (AI). You may know Alphabet best for a tool many of us use every day -- Google Search -- but the company is also a developer and provider of a wide range of AI products and services. And its cloud unit is involved in the massive AI infrastructure build-out.

All of this has been generating tremendous growth for Alphabet, but at a price. And this price has made some investors hesitant about investing right now. Let's take a look at the full story and consider whether Alphabet truly is a stock to avoid -- or if, on the dip, it's offering investors a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.

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