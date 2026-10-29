Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
29.10.2026 16:05:03
Is Alphabet a Stock to Avoid or a Once-in-a-Decade Buy on the Dip?
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares slipped in early trading following the company's latest earnings report, and this is after a decline of about 20% from a peak back in May. So you may be wondering if you should approach this tech giant right now.
The positive point is this player is part of the biggest growth story driving the market today: artificial intelligence (AI). You may know Alphabet best for a tool many of us use every day -- Google Search -- but the company is also a developer and provider of a wide range of AI products and services. And its cloud unit is involved in the massive AI infrastructure build-out.
All of this has been generating tremendous growth for Alphabet, but at a price. And this price has made some investors hesitant about investing right now. Let's take a look at the full story and consider whether Alphabet truly is a stock to avoid -- or if, on the dip, it's offering investors a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
29.10.26
|Alphabet shares tumble in $500bn rout (Financial Times)
|
29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 080,00
|-13,26%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|252,10
|-0,08%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,40
|-0,87%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.