Is Alphabet Actually Winning in AI? Here's What That Could Mean for the Stock.

The tech arena is in the midst of a full-blown artificial intelligence (AI) boom. It seems like every company is doing something to take advantage of new AI advances, with leading computer chip provider Nvidia up hundreds of percentage points to a market cap of $2.5 trillion as of this writing. That is a lot of computing power.No company is better poised to take advantage of the AI boom than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google and YouTube. It may have the most data of any company in the world and billions of users. Yet a year ago investors were worried that Microsoft and OpenAI were far in the lead with these new chatbot tools, and that Alphabet was losing the race in AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel