Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no surprise that investors are curious about Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock. The company is home to arguably the most dominant business (Google Search) the world has ever seen. I evaluate whether Alphabet stock is a buy in this video using my simplified six-step framework. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 29, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2022.Continue reading