01.05.2023 11:05:00
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy?
YouTube owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been a great investment over the last decade. Even after the recent sell-off that has brought the stock down 31% from its all-time high, a $100 investment at this time in 2013 would be worth over $500 now. That's an above-average return, but can long-term investors expect similar gains over the next 10 years?With annual revenue approaching $300 billion, the Google parent is not a spring chicken anymore. In the first quarter, revenue rose just 3% year over year, down from 23% in the year-ago period. The slowing growth reflects weakness in the digital advertising market, which is how Alphabet monetizes users in search and YouTube. Advertising made up 78% of the company's first-quarter revenue. You can start to see why the shares have fallen over the last year. When the underlying business isn't offering enough growth to support a growth stock's high valuation, it's a recipe for disappointing returns.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
