Investors in internet giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) went for a fun ride in 2023. Share prices soared by 58% last year, a tremendous feat for a company worth over a trillion dollars.Are you considering buying this "Magnificent Seven" stock today? It might feel silly after such a run. But don't be too quick to move on to something else. Alphabet could benefit from solid catalysts in its core business, and the financials paint an interesting picture of the stock's valuation.Is Alphabet stock a buy? The answers lie below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel