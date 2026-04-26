Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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26.04.2026 03:31:00
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, April 29, after the market closes. With a premium valuation going into the report after the stock's 18% rise over the past 30 days, investors shouldn't expect the market to ignore any weakness in the report.Investors will be watching the report closely to see whether the company's latest results show that its enormous investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are translating into faster growth -- particularly in Google Cloud -- without putting too much pressure on earnings per share.Two metrics, therefore, seem especially important when Alphabet reports next week: earnings per share and Google Cloud's year-over-year revenue growth rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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