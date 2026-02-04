Alphabet A Aktie

Is Alphabet Stock a Buy as Google Cloud Revenue Soars?

As earnings season continues, we now have one more "Magnificent Seven" stock's fourth-quarter results to look at: Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). The highly anticipated report featured revenue and earnings per share that easily beat analysts' consensus forecasts, helped by surging growth in its cloud computing business, Google Cloud. In addition, the company confirmed that its AI (artificial intelligence) Gemini continued to gain traction and that AI is serving as a catalyst for growth in online search.But the company also revealed that it plans to spend a massive amount of capital to support its continued growth.Is the tech stock a buy as its Google Cloud business accelerates? Or does the company's plans for a huge investment year offset its upside potential from AI?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
