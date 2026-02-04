Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
04.02.2026 23:24:12
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy as Google Cloud Revenue Soars?
As earnings season continues, we now have one more "Magnificent Seven" stock's fourth-quarter results to look at: Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). The highly anticipated report featured revenue and earnings per share that easily beat analysts' consensus forecasts, helped by surging growth in its cloud computing business, Google Cloud. In addition, the company confirmed that its AI (artificial intelligence) Gemini continued to gain traction and that AI is serving as a catalyst for growth in online search.But the company also revealed that it plans to spend a massive amount of capital to support its continued growth.Is the tech stock a buy as its Google Cloud business accelerates? Or does the company's plans for a huge investment year offset its upside potential from AI?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
|
05.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Alphabet A-Aktie auf 'Buy' - Ziel 400 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.26
|Alphabet: Google-Mutter will 2026 bis zu 185 Milliarden Dollar in KI stecken (Spiegel Online)
|
05.02.26
|FirstFT: Tech stocks hit by AI concerns (Financial Times)
|
05.02.26
|FirstFT: Tech stocks hit by AI concerns (Financial Times)
|
04.02.26
|Google set to double AI spending to $185bn after strong earnings (Financial Times)