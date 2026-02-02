Alphabet C Aktie
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Before Feb. 4?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results on Feb. 4. Shares of the company have soared by more than 68% in the past year. But is the company a buy as we head into its upcoming earnings? Alphabet has successfully eased investor fears about artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots cannibalizing Google Search.In the third quarter of 2025, Google Search revenue was up nearly 15% year over year to around $56.6 billion. The company's AI search experiences, such as AI Overviews and AI Mode, are expanding search usage. Younger people, in particular, are extensively using AI Overviews to seek answers to their questions. AI Mode, a conversational search assistant, is also scaling rapidly and has over 75 million daily active users after a rapid rollout across 40 languages. Alphabet also rolled out AI Max in September 2025, to help advertisers determine the most relevant ad surface and discover new use cases and customers to target with their products and services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
