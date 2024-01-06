|
06.01.2024 15:30:00
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy for 2024?
Many tech stocks went up during 2023 thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Among them was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which uses AI across a number of products, including its ubiquitous Google search engine.Alphabet's fortunes switched from its stock hitting a 52-week low of $84.86 last January, to a 52-week high of $142.68 by the day after Christmas. So what's in store for 2024?Well, the new year is already shaping up to be an interesting one for the company. Alphabet faces some potentially major upheavals in 2024, and these factors can affect the decision to invest in Alphabet. So it's prudent to review these events to determine if Alphabet is a stock to buy in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
