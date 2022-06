Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the most dominant companies globally, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owns the Google search engine, YouTube video platform, and Android operating system. Alphabet is down more than 20% from its all-time high despite no business slowdown, and now looks like a good time to buy shares. Investors might be worried about a recession taking its toll on Alphabet, but the words "recession" and "slow" weren't even mentioned in company's latest earnings call. Image source: Getty Images.Alphabet's properties dominate, with Android having an estimated 71% market share among mobile operating systems and Google having desktop search engine market share of an estimated 86%. YouTube leads in online video platforms and Google Cloud also makes a mark though it trails Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. Continue reading