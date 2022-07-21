|
21.07.2022 11:53:00
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?
Google parent Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) 20-for-1 stock split is finally complete, which means we can move on and refocus on the financials. And from that standpoint, Alphabet is one of the strongest organizations on the planet. It's still growing fast, highly profitable, and rewarding shareholders.Shares are down 24% from the all-time highs reached late in 2021 as the market overall has been punished. But at this juncture, this tech giant looks like a lob pass of a buy. Here's why.Google's core business, internet search, isn't going anywhere anytime soon. However, the way it monetizes said business -- advertising -- is undergoing some big changes. Online data privacy is finally getting some attention, and Google is slowly upgrading its model to give users some control over their information and provide a little transparency to the user data accessed by marketers. Continue reading
