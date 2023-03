Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have fallen 40% from their all-time high, with the latest pullback being driven by fear about artificial intelligence. The fear of disruption isn't unfounded given how quickly AI has grown. But that may be overlooking what a strong business Google is right now. And I think this could be a generational buying opportunity for an amazing business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading