05.04.2024 09:00:00
Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have been on a roller-coaster ride in the past three months, first jumping and then slumping -- and now up about 11% so far in 2024. Investors have bid up shares in recent weeks on renewed enthusiasm over its outlook. In fact, this "Magnificent Seven" stock is currently in record territory. That might discourage some investors from wanting to add the business to their portfolio. But it's important to view things with a fresh perspective, considering how Alphabet might fare over the next several years.With that said, is it time to buy this stock now?
