Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Now?

Owning shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent of Google, has been a smart decision over the years. In the past decade, investors have been rewarded with a tremendous 555% return -- well exceeding the Nasdaq Composite's 299% performance.Even in more recent times, this "Magnificent Seven" stock continues crushing it for shareholders. But this raises the question of whether or not it's still a good idea to add Alphabet to your portfolio now, particularly with its market capitalization now sitting firmly above $2 trillion.Continue reading to see why this dominant enterprise is indeed still worthy of your investment dollars.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel