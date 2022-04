Is Alphabet Stock a Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big tech keeps getting bigger. Two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital world is becoming a more important part of everyday life as businesses harness technology to get more efficient.But with several tech conglomerates valued at more than $1 trillion, questions have arisen about how much sway they wield over the economy. Lawmakers and regulators are putting some of these powerful giants in their crosshairs, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of them. Is the stock a buy anyway? I say yes.