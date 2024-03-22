|
22.03.2024 18:13:30
Is Alphabet Stock Going to $175? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) investors are flying high -- and so is their stock. On Monday, shares of the internet search-and-advertising giant got a 4.1% lift from news that Apple might bundle Google Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) tools onto its iPhones. Then on Friday came more good news: Investment bank Wedbush slapped a "best ideas" label on Alphabet and raised its price target for Alphabet stock to $175 a share -- implying this $150 stock could gain 17% in the next 12 months or so. Wedbush analysts note that Alphabet possesses an "unmatched" library of data, images, texts, and videos with which to train its Gemini AI product, as well as a "massive" base of YouTube, Android, and other Alphabet product users providing more data every day.Scale is important in machine learning, which tries to answer questions by crunching lots of data and guessing at what word most logically follows the last when composing an answer. The more data an AI has access to, the more likely it will guess right -- and Google's 95% share of internet search, for example, gives it that scale. Alphabet thus starts out the AI wars with more data than its rivals, and can further monetize this data by selling it to those rivals should Alphabet so desire. (And by the way, as Wedbush points out, Alphabet has a "proven track record of effective monetization" when deciding which route to pursue).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börsianer in Habachtstellung: S&P 500 pendelt um Nulllinie (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börse New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Alphabet A (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet A (ex Google) von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)