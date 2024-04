Is Alphabet Stock Going to $185? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

With a stock price up 44%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock has easily outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 52 weeks -- and its run might not be done. Alphabet shares could soar $30 over the next 52 weeks, as Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein wrote in a note on TheFly.com Monday morning. The reason won't surprise you (not if you've been paying any attention at all to the stock market over the past year, at least): It's artificial intelligence (AI) -- or rather, AI's deficiencies.Surveying 1,000 users on how they use search and artificial intelligence chatbots, Oppenheimer discovered that most internet users still prefer to use Google search to find answers to their questions. For all its hype and all its potential, AI remains more of an afterthought or a complement to the kind of ordinary internet searches that generate the bulk of Alphabet 's advertising revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel