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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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20.03.2026 20:00:00
Is Alphabet Stock Going to $350 by Year-End? The Math Says It's Possible.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) was a phenomenal performer in 2025, as its shares skyrocketed 65% last year. They are down about 3% in 2026 (as of March 16), but investors might not find it difficult to be optimistic. Can this top artificial intelligence (AI) stock rise about 15% from the current price of $305 to $350 by year-end? The math says it's possible. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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