Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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06.05.2026 21:30:00
Is Alphabet the Best Cloud Stock to Buy Now? This 1 Metric Says So
Most investors are familiar with the "Big Three" in the cloud computing industry: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Combined, these corporations account for more than 60% of the market. But which one of these is the most attractive cloud stock? It's not an easy question to answer. However, let's look at one metric in their most recent quarterly updates that points toward Alphabet being the best of the bunch. Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, Alphabet's revenue came in at $109.9 billion, up 22% compared to the year-ago period. The company's advertising business still accounts for the lion's share of its top line, but the tech giant's cloud computing arm is growing much faster. Alphabet's cloud sales were $20 billion, up 63% from the prior-year quarter. How fast did Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) grow during the comparable period? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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05.05.26
|Google, xAI and Microsoft agree to US national security reviews of new AI models (Financial Times)
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30.04.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Google-Mutter Alphabet wächst stärker als erwartet - Rekordhoch (dpa-AFX)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.04.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Uneinheitlich - Alphabet sehr fest - Meta-Kurs stürzt ab (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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