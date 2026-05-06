Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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06.05.2026 21:30:00

Is Alphabet the Best Cloud Stock to Buy Now? This 1 Metric Says So

Most investors are familiar with the "Big Three" in the cloud computing industry: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Combined, these corporations account for more than 60% of the market. But which one of these is the most attractive cloud stock? It's not an easy question to answer. However, let's look at one metric in their most recent quarterly updates that points toward Alphabet being the best of the bunch. Image source: The Motley Fool.In the first quarter, Alphabet's revenue came in at $109.9 billion, up 22% compared to the year-ago period. The company's advertising business still accounts for the lion's share of its top line, but the tech giant's cloud computing arm is growing much faster. Alphabet's cloud sales were $20 billion, up 63% from the prior-year quarter. How fast did Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) grow during the comparable period? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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