Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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21.06.2026 19:13:00
Is Alphabet the Best "Magnificent Seven" AI Stock?
The "Magnificent Seven" -- Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- have carried the market for three years now, and most investors own at least one of them whether they meant to or not (thanks to index funds). But the seven have drifted far apart. Tesla trades at well over 100 times forward earnings, even as it fights its way through a hard stretch in autos. Nvidia, meanwhile, is valued more conservatively and sits at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. And Apple is building momentum in both its business and its stock over the last year.But if you could only add one of them today, which deserves the money?I think Alphabet should be a top choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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