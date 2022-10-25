|
25.10.2022 11:05:00
Is Altria a Buy After Losing the Rights to IQOS?
Altria (NYSE: MO) once thought it was best positioned to take over the reduced-risk market with an ownership stake in the leading electronic cigarette manufacturer, Juul Labs, and a marketing agreement with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to sell its leading IQOS heated tobacco device in the U.S. The one-two punch would set the cigarette maker atop the rapidly growing e-cig market.All that went up in smoke after Juul was blamed for rising teenage e-cig usage and its once-dominant market share evaporated. Then the IQOS was banned from being imported into the U.S. because it violated British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) patents. That combination all but knocked Altria out of the e-cig market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!