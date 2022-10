Is Altria Stock a Value or a Value Trap?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no exaggeration to say that Altria (NYSE: MO) might be the best dividend stock in history.The domestic tobacco company has raised its dividend 57 times in the last 53 years, most recently hiking the quarterly payout by 4.4% in August to $0.94 a share. In fact, for much of the last 50 years, Altria was the best stock you could own largely due to its rising dividend payments. According to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel, $1 invested in Altria in 1968 turned into $6,638 by 2015 with dividends reinvested. Continue reading