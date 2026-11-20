True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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20.11.2026 18:56:01
Is Altria's 5.6% Dividend Yield Too Good to Be True Heading Into 2027?
One of the great dividends of our age is paid by a company making products so unfashionable they're barely visible anymore. I'm talking about Altria (NYSE:MO), the latest iteration of a storied tobacco enterprise that created and still sells the iconic Marlboro brand in this country.
Several decades ago, it was rare to visit a household, office, or restaurant where at least one occupant wasn't lighting up. These days, it's normal to go days, weeks, even months without encountering any smokers. The cigarettes that remain the hard core of Altria's production to this day aren't a growing market. So it's worthwhile to explore whether the company's famously high-yield dividend -- which currently pays out at 5.6% -- is sustainable for much longer. Here's my take on that.
Image source: Getty Images.
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