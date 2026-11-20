One of the great dividends of our age is paid by a company making products so unfashionable they're barely visible anymore. I'm talking about Altria (NYSE:MO), the latest iteration of a storied tobacco enterprise that created and still sells the iconic Marlboro brand in this country.

Several decades ago, it was rare to visit a household, office, or restaurant where at least one occupant wasn't lighting up. These days, it's normal to go days, weeks, even months without encountering any smokers. The cigarettes that remain the hard core of Altria's production to this day aren't a growing market. So it's worthwhile to explore whether the company's famously high-yield dividend -- which currently pays out at 5.6% -- is sustainable for much longer. Here's my take on that.

Image source: Getty Images.

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