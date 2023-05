Is Amazon a Better AI Stock Than Microsoft?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors can't seem to stop talking about artificial intelligence lately, and for good reason. Leading tech companies spend billions creating this technology, which will have a massive impact on future earnings, although the hype will probably wane soon. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) appears to be in the catbird seat with its multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.What makes ChatGPT different from other chatbots? It is a generative language learning model (LLM) application. Many of us are familiar with chatbots, often through customer service applications. These can handle limited queries and have a handful of canned responses. Want to raise your credit card limit? They can help.But if you have something more complicated, you probably need a person. Generative LLM models like ChatGPT or Alphabet's generative chatbot "Bard" change that. They can handle complex queries or tasks, converse, and generate original responses, rather than just canned replies. The possibilities are staggering. Continue reading