|
21.11.2022 12:00:00
Is Amazon a Black Friday Buy?
Remember when Black Friday was just one day of super sales? It was the most important day of the year for retailers. Well, some things never change -- but a few things do. Black Friday still is the biggest sales event for retailers. It's no longer a bunch of discounts over 24 hours, though.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and rivals have been doling out Black Friday deals for weeks. So you have more time to get the deals -- and they have more time to generate revenue. Still, Amazon posted record sales during the period from the actual Black Friday through Cyber Monday last year.Now the question is if a potentially strong Black Friday weekend this year could make Amazon shares the best deal in town. Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!