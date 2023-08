Is Amazon a Buy After Its Blowout Quarter?

Few of the big tech stocks have gotten a cold shoulder from investors more than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Thanks to the company's massive unprofitability in 2022, many investors tossed it aside due to its spending habits. However, that trend is starting to reverse itself thanks to CEO Andy Jassy's efficiency measures.Second-quarter results were fantastic for Amazon and included a significant rise in profitability, something investors love to see. But is Amazon a buy after its latest quarter? Let's find out.Amazon is so much more than the e-commerce investment it used to be. Thanks to various product developments, Amazon also has other segments like Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, and third-party seller services. In fact, these segments have become the primary reasons to invest in the stock, as the online store most customers are familiar with is hardly growing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel