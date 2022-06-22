Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On June 6, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a 20-to-1 stock split, bringing its share price to around $100 at the time of this writing. While this change doesn't reduce the company's $1.1 trillion market cap, it makes the stock more accessible to investors who might not have thousands to put into the market. Let's discuss the pros and cons of investing in the stock today.The ubiquitous online retailer has become a one-stop-shop for everything from electronics to grocery delivery through its brick-and-mortar subsidiary, Whole Foods. Like many companies, Amazon has seen its retail operations come under pressure from inflation, which increases the cost of doing business while potentially eroding consumer purchasing power. Weaker-than-expected first-quarter results have also left many investors wondering if it's time to jump ship. Continue reading