|
17.02.2022 17:00:00
Is Amazon a Good Stock to Own in 2022?
Factors such as inflation, supply chain challenges, and worker shortages have contributed to a cloudy stock market outlook. Even the largest companies in the world have experienced road bumps brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) 2021 results illustrated that the company is poised for a strong post-COVID rebound despite the lack of movement in its stock price. The company's empire is expanding well beyond its flagship e-commerce business. In some ways, given the number of different industries the company operates, owning Amazon stock could seem like owning an index fund.Let's dive in and analyze Amazon's 2021 results and learn how the company is building a strong foundation for success on the road ahead and could be a great long-term investment in 2022. Continue reading
