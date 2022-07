Is Amazon a Smart Healthcare Stock to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently made waves in America's $4 trillion healthcare sector. In one fell swoop, the everything store will soon become a large provider of primary-care services in the U.S. by acquiring 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) for $3.9 billion in an all-cash deal that will most likely get completed before Seattle's next snowfall.The acquisition of One Medical (as it is often referred to) isn't Amazon's first attempt to disrupt how Americans find, receive, and pay for healthcare. Under former CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon racked up a string of flops that suggest the One Medical acquisition is just another expensive nothing-burger in waiting.But before we get too excited or dismissive about the impending One Medical acquisition, let's compare Amazon's latest healthcare-related gambit to previous attempts.