23.03.2023 12:30:00
Is Amazon a Top Nasdaq Stock?
Few companies have matched Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock performance over the past decade, rising more than 650%. However, it hasn't performed well lately, with the stock down 46% from its all-time high set in 2020. So are Amazon's best days behind it? Or has the recent weakness set the stage for a strong recovery?When the pandemic began, it was obvious that Amazon would benefit from the ensuing e-commerce rush. However, those e-commerce gains weren't permanent, and many investors reverted to their regular shopping habits when the world opened back up.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
