Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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17.05.2026 17:07:00
Is Amazon About to Join the $3 Trillion Club?
When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) hit an all-time high on May 5, it came within pocket change of topping a $3 trillion market cap. Even after a down day this past Friday, the leading online retailer's $2.84 trillion finds it a modest 5.5% from hitting the mark for the first time.The move would put Amazon in an elite group of blue chips. Just four U.S. exchange-listed companies are currently members of the $3 trillion club. Unless you think Amazon will never exceed the all-time high it reached less than two weeks ago, the heavy favorite for this particular wager would be that the country's largest public company by trailing revenue will get there -- probably sooner rather than later. Let's go over the things that can make that happen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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