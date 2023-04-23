|
23.04.2023 16:00:00
Is Amazon About to Race Ahead of Microsoft and Alphabet in the AI Arms Race?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the latest tech giant to jump into the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race with Bedrock, a cloud-based platform that's going to help customers build generative AI applications such as chatbots, image and text generators, and customized search engines, among others.It is worth noting that Amazon won't be building and offering an exclusive AI model of its own. Instead, the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform will offer generative AI models from third parties such as Stability AI, Anthropic, and AI21 Labs. Bedrock will also offer Amazon's in-house AI platform known as Titan, which can generate text based on user inputs (akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT) and translate text inputs into a numerical format.This approach is different from what the likes of Alphabet and Microsoft have been following, and it could pay off big time for Amazon. Let's look at the reasons why.Continue reading
21.04.23
Amazon Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.23
Amazon Outperform
Bernstein Research
06.04.23
Amazon Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.04.23
Amazon Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.03.23
Amazon Buy
UBS AG
