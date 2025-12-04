Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
04.12.2025 18:51:00
Is Amazon (AMZN) a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't exactly knock it out of the park in 2025. As I write this on Dec. 2, the e-commerce giant's stock has gained just 6.8% since the last round of fireworks and "Auld Lang Syne." Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index gained 16.1%, and the Nasdaq-100 portfolio raced ahead with a 21.6% jump.Can Amazon turn it around next year, or will 2026 be another disappointing period for its investors?First, let's check out the market footprint. By the end of 2024, Amazon carried a $2.32 trillion market cap and lofty valuation ratios. Those figures have changed dramatically in 2025 and not all for the better:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
