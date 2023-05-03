|
03.05.2023 13:10:00
Is Amazon Losing Its Edge in Cloud Computing?
The advent of cloud computing was a pivotal moment in technology. Giving companies the ability to create apps, rent computing power, and lease and access software -- all with nothing more than an internet connection -- was a game changer and helped kick off the digital transformation.One of the pioneers of cloud infrastructure services was Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). When the company formally launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006, it set off a race among the world's biggest technology titans to offer cloud computing services.Amazon has always been -- and continues to be -- the undisputed leader in the space, but its recent results have investors wondering whether the tide may be turning, putting the company's biggest moneymaker at risk.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
