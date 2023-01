Is Amazon Spending Too Much to Grow Prime Memberships?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The number of Prime members in the U.S. may have declined in 2022.After growing rapidly in 2020 and 2021, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ended 2022 with 2 million fewer Prime members, according to an estimate from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, or CIRP. Amazon says the estimate is not accurate and Prime continues to grow.Still, the estimates indicate Prime membership in the United States may be nearly saturated even though Amazon is spending heavily to provide faster shipping on more items and more video content for Prime members.Continue reading