Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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28.04.2026 20:47:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock will always be a buy, but it's not necessarily one right now. The company's long-term investment case is as strong as it has ever been. Artificial intelligence (AI)-related revenue through Amazon Web Services (AWS) now exceeds a $15 billion annualized run rate; there is a $200 billion capital expenditure program underway; and custom Trainium chip sales are growing at triple-digit rates year over year.But patient investors should be prepared for sideways-to-lower trading in the near term as the company works through a heavy spending cycle and tariff headwinds.Amazon's most important business isn't just its retail operation; it's the cloud. AWS generated roughly $36.8 billion in revenue based on Q1 2026 consensus expectations, and mid-20% growth is the baseline expectation heading into the full year. For context, Microsoft reported its AI business hit $13 billion in annualized revenue in late 2024; Amazon's is now larger at $15 billion and growing faster. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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