22.07.2022 13:55:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company.What's unique about that approach is that it doesn't confine the company to any single industry. Though Amazon is best known for its e-commerce operation, the company also owns Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading cloud infrastructure service; it produces gadgets like e-readers, tablets and voice-activated devices; it runs a video streaming service; it's become a heavyweight in logistics, and it even owns Whole Foods. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics. In 2018, it also formed a joint venture called Haven, with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to tackle the exorbitant healthcare costs, but the initiative failed and has been closed.Continue reading
