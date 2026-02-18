Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
18.02.2026 03:26:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Falling 13% This Year?
In a rough start to 2026, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen about 13% year to date. Interestingly, this is despite the company posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue (featuring an acceleration in its top-line growth rate) and providing guidance for strong sales growth in Q1.The main reason for the stock's sell-off has been management's plan to outlay an extraordinary $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 as the company pursues growth opportunities -- especially in artificial intelligence (AI). Even though management insists the company anticipates a strong long-term return on invested capital, investors seem convinced that the risks of this big spending warrant some extra caution.So, with the stock down sharply year to date, even as the S&P 500 is about flat for the year, is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
18:02
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Streamingdienst Amazon Prime: Startdatum für 'Geisterhaus'-Serie nun klar (dpa-AFX)
|
17.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Amazon-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Amazon, Google, Meta und Microsoft: Die 665-Milliarden-Wette der Tech-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
|
13.02.26
|Amazon-Aktie fällt nach Microsoft: Nächster Tech-Titel im Bärenmarkt (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)