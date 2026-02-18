Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

18.02.2026 03:26:00

Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Falling 13% This Year?

In a rough start to 2026, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen about 13% year to date. Interestingly, this is despite the company posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue (featuring an acceleration in its top-line growth rate) and providing guidance for strong sales growth in Q1.The main reason for the stock's sell-off has been management's plan to outlay an extraordinary $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026 as the company pursues growth opportunities -- especially in artificial intelligence (AI). Even though management insists the company anticipates a strong long-term return on invested capital, investors seem convinced that the risks of this big spending warrant some extra caution.So, with the stock down sharply year to date, even as the S&P 500 is about flat for the year, is this a buying opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
