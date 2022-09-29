Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Its Massive New Product Rollout?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't known for its hardware releases the way a company like Apple is, but the e-commerce giant has built an impressive array of devices over the years. Those include its Fire tablets, Fire smart-TV devices, Alexa gadgets, Kindle e-readers, and smart-home devices, like the Ring.On Wednesday, Amazon hosted what may have been its biggest product-release event ever. It unveiled a new smart TV, a Kindle you can write on called the Scribe, four new Echo devices, an improved Ring camera, and new features for its Astro robot, among other announcements.The news didn't seem to have much of an impact on Amazon's stock price Wednesday. Shares finished up 3.2%, though that seemed to owe more to the broad-market's gains in response to the Bank of England's moves to shore up the pound, rather than the product announcement itself. Continue reading