24.08.2022 16:42:33
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After its Peloton Partnership?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the largest e-commerce company in the world with a market value of over $1.3 trillion. Its website generated 2.7 billion hits last month, making it a no-brainer platform for brands that want to elevate their online presence. Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is set to join that club, announcing this morning that a range of its products and merchandise items are now available on Amazon's U.S. website. It's the latest in a string of drastic moves by the maker of at-home exercise equipment, to arrest rapidly slowing sales and expanding financial losses.The partnership is a win for Peloton, but it's likely a bigger win for Amazon. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
