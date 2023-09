Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Its "Prime Big Deal Days" Shopping Event?

If you feel like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just held a Prime Day event, you're not wrong. It was a little over two months ago when the company hosted its last Prime Day sale. But get ready: Another two-day special shopping event it's calling "Prime Big Deal Days" will start on Oct. 10 -- more than a month before Black Friday weekend. Mimicking the October timing of the company's "Prime Early Access Sale" last year, Amazon promises the member-only shopping event will feature deep discounts, with new deals dropping as frequently as every five minutes during some periods of the sale. Further, Amazon is encouraging members to get engaged with the event by signing up for access to invite-only lists for special deals on some products.Last year's Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 Prime Early Access Sale was a first. Its debut signaled that inventory conditions were improving, and retailers were looking for creative ways to discount products and ultimately incentivize sales.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel