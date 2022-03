Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing company Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) spiked more than 5% on Thursday, following the company's announcement of its upcoming 20-for-1 stock split. The news, along with the stock's sharp gain on Thursday, likely has many investors wondering whether now is a good time to buy shares.To answer this question, we'll take a closer look at the anatomy of stock splits, why Amazon shares may be trading higher, and whether the stock looks attractive today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading