31.03.2022 12:00:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
Few companies have affected the consumer's daily life more than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has over the past two decades. The business has grown from an online book store to a one-stop-shop for almost every item. Prior to Amazon Prime, two-day shipping was a luxury no one knew they needed. Now it's difficult to live without.Amazon has expanded to grow much beyond its original e-commerce business. It has a cloud infrastructure business in Amazon Web Services (AWS), an entertainment wing, as well as multiple hardware brands. With all this expansion, investors may be wondering if Amazon has any room left to grow at a pace that can keep producing outsized stock returns. While I don't have a crystal ball, I think Amazon's recent financial results give investors a good idea of whether now is the right time to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
