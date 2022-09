Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been most unkind to investors. Inflation, war, and pandemic-related disruptions have all taken a heavy toll on the global economy and financial markets around the world.Even titans like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are not immune to the carnage. Like many growth stocks, the online retail juggernaut's shares are down sharply this year.Amazon remains dominant in both e-commerce and cloud computing in the U.S. and many other countries. Yet traders appear to be discounting this fact, as sluggish online retail sales and rising costs have dented its profits in recent quarters.