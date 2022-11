Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. And their performance couldn't be more different either. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit.Is a company that is having mixed results worth owning? Let's find out.The sales-growth headline number for Amazon's third quarter was impressive: 15% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to $127.1 billion. However, the real issue was Amazon's net income, which fell to $2.9 billion from $3.2 billion last year. Continue reading