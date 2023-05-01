|
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted its first-quarter results on April 27. The e-commerce and cloud leader's revenue rose 9% year over year (11% in constant currency terms) to $127.4 billion and exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.9 billion.It posted a net profit of $3.2 billion, which marked a big improvement from its net loss of $3.8 billion a year earlier, as its earnings of $0.31 per share cleared the consensus forecast by $0.11. Its stake in the struggling electric vehicle maker Rivian continued to weigh down its bottom line with a pre-tax valuation loss of $467 million.Amazon's growth rates seem stable, but its stock still dipped after the report and remains more than 40% below its all-time high. Should value-seeking investors buy Amazon's stock now as the bulls look the other way?Continue reading
