15.07.2023 13:20:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have been on an absolute tear, up 56% so far in 2023. This performance easily beats the Nasdaq Composite's 33% gain. This strong momentum through the first half of the year might encourage some investors to get familiar with this big tech superstar. Is Amazon a good stock to buy right now, even though it's 30% below its all-time high? Here are three reasons I think it's a compelling investment opportunity. With a market capitalization of over $1.3 trillion and 2022 revenue of $514 billion, it's safe to say that Amazon is one of the most dominant businesses in the world. It got to this enviable position by creating and offering some of the most in-demand products and services on the market. In fact, I'm sure many consumers and businesses interact with Amazon daily. That's a powerful characteristic to have. Continue reading
