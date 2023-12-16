|
16.12.2023 13:20:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
It's not exactly a secret that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past decade. Indeed, despite being a relatively young company, Amazon is one of the market's most rewarding stocks of all time.As the old adage goes, though, past performance is no guarantee of future results. This company superficially seems to be running out of ways to keep growing at the same pace it has in the past. The stock's recent move to a new 52-week high further undermines the bullish case for stepping into it now.Just don't talk yourself out of buying Amazon stock if you don't already own it. Its future may not look anywhere near as compelling as its past. However, the e-commerce giant has plenty of upside left to dish out to shareholders for a couple of reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
