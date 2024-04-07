|
07.04.2024 14:30:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way since starting as an online book retailer out of Seattle nearly 30 years ago. The innovative company has expanded into multiple industries, from becoming a titan of e-commerce to leading the cloud market, developing space satellites, and venturing into grocery, gaming, consumer tech, and more.Amazon's success has seen its financials flourish, with its annual revenue, operating income, and free cash flow soaring over the past five years. Meanwhile, its market capitalization hit $1.9 trillion in 2024, making it the world's sixth-most-valuable company and comparable to tech giants Alphabet, Nvidia, and Apple. The company is on a promising growth path and seems nowhere near to hitting its ceiling as it continues to profit from the tailwinds of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. So, here's why Amazon's stock is a screaming buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
