Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading